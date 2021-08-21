Ardiann Fauzi

Quality Pure Logo Iteration

Quality Pure Logo Iteration drop water pure leaf leaves whey protein nutrition gradient logo development logo sketch line art logo line art gradient logo logo construction design brand guideline branding brand and identity logocollection
The main project is actually to create a packaging design for a protein product. However, the client also needs the brand logo which is also incorporated on the packaging design, alongside the product name.

And, this is the brand logo iteration.
Please also check the previous shot as this is a rebound shot. Any feedback is warmed welcome.
Always available for freelance work.
Please contact me at ardiannf.nideli@gmail.com or use the "Hire Me" button on my profile to work with me.

