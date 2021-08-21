Quality Pure Logo Iteration

----

The main project is actually to create a packaging design for a protein product. However, the client also needs the brand logo which is also incorporated on the packaging design, alongside the product name.

And, this is the brand logo iteration.

---

Please also check the previous shot as this is a rebound shot. Any feedback is warmed welcome.

---

Always available for freelance work.

Please contact me at ardiannf.nideli@gmail.com or use the "Hire Me" button on my profile to work with me.