Hexisol Hand Rub is the most top & popular brand for ACI pharmaceuticals company. During covid-19 its grow a huge value add in ACI. It has two different strengths 250 ml & 500 ml. Now ACI thinks a small strength will bring out for all. So, ACI develops a small Portable size, lucrative design with atomizer pack Hexisol 60 ml. I made a storyboard that what's information the company will provide & promoted within the 40-second video. Hexisol Hand Rub has 2 primary colors Red & Blue, it always promotes a white background that's its brand identity & Hexisol is a liquid chlorhexidine gluconate solution which color looks like an aqua color. So, I used this aqua color background with little bubble particle animation on this video background with great typographical animation about this brand. Also made an aqua liquid logo reveal animation on this brand & then very nice presentation to come out Hexisol 60 ml image. Finally a great ending with text animation that "Are you ready to grab this".

More Details : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121367083/Hexisol-60-ml-Teaser-launch-video