Editorial Feature Images Sample

Two examples of extensive style that was developed for the editorial posts. In these examples I'm referencing the topics and details mention in the story.

Live links:

"Americans — Especially Democrats, High Earners and the Highly Educated — Are Warming Up to Automation"

https://morningconsult.com/2021/06/21/automation-workforce-jobs-polling/

"GOP Foes of ESG Investing Say It Puts Politics Over Profits. Yet Most Investors Don’t See It That Way"

https://morningconsult.com/2021/06/24/esg-investing-profitable-investors/