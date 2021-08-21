Vlad Gorshkov

Editorial Feature Images Sample

Vlad Gorshkov
Vlad Gorshkov
  • Save
Editorial Feature Images Sample news story morning-consult layout graphic design editorial illustration
Editorial Feature Images Sample news story morning-consult layout graphic design editorial illustration
Editorial Feature Images Sample news story morning-consult layout graphic design editorial illustration
Editorial Feature Images Sample news story morning-consult layout graphic design editorial illustration
Download color palette
  1. Export-1600x1200-2.png
  2. Export-1600x1200-1.png
  3. Export-1600x1200-4.png
  4. Export-1600x1200-3.png

Two examples of extensive style that was developed for the editorial posts. In these examples I'm referencing the topics and details mention in the story.

Live links:
"Americans — Especially Democrats, High Earners and the Highly Educated — Are Warming Up to Automation"
https://morningconsult.com/2021/06/21/automation-workforce-jobs-polling/

"GOP Foes of ESG Investing Say It Puts Politics Over Profits. Yet Most Investors Don’t See It That Way"
https://morningconsult.com/2021/06/24/esg-investing-profitable-investors/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Vlad Gorshkov
Vlad Gorshkov
Hello there!

More by Vlad Gorshkov

View profile
    • Like