Reza Bakhtiarifard

Cineré

Reza Bakhtiarifard
Reza Bakhtiarifard
  • Save
Cineré calligraphy bilingual matchmaking arabic persian typography type logotype logo
Download color palette

Cineré cosmetics, Persian logotype
سینره
2020
طراحی لوگوتایپ فارسی برای تایپ لاتین
به سفارش دان و همکاران

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Reza Bakhtiarifard
Reza Bakhtiarifard

More by Reza Bakhtiarifard

View profile
    • Like