Hesam Abbasi

Cleaver must be sharp!

Hesam Abbasi
Hesam Abbasi
  • Save
Cleaver must be sharp! motion design animated gif animated aftereffects campaign branding motion graphics graphic design animation
Download color palette

Animated Cleaver to a question mark as part of the "Must be sharp" campaign for a client. This animation series consists of 5 animated objects turning into a question mark.
illustration: @qesmatiali

Hesam Abbasi
Hesam Abbasi

More by Hesam Abbasi

View profile
    • Like