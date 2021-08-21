Nikhil Dinesh

HEALTHCARE LOGO - Dashan Healthcare

Nikhil Dinesh
Nikhil Dinesh
  • Save
HEALTHCARE LOGO - Dashan Healthcare graphic design bottle mockup package orange cross medical medicine pharmaceutical pharma healthcare design visual identity branding logotype logo branding design branding agency brand identity
Download color palette

Logo Design for a Pharmaceutical brand in India. The logo has been derived from the Indian Devanagari script incorporating the medical symbol in the negative space. Better healthcare for people and a User Centered functioning is their key attribute.

Open to work with you for Logo and Brand Identity design
Lets connect

Nikhil Dinesh
Nikhil Dinesh

More by Nikhil Dinesh

View profile
    • Like