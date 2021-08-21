Sharen Alicia

University Mobile App

Sharen Alicia
Sharen Alicia
  • Save
University Mobile App education app students e-learning learning management system study learning platform exam clean learning app activity task online education online trend2021 university ui design dashboard app app mobile
Download color palette

Hello Fellas !
Take a look at a new design for the University Mobile App. Cheers for checking out

Press "L" if you like it and feel free to give us feedback.
Hope you like it 😄

Sharen Alicia
Sharen Alicia

More by Sharen Alicia

View profile
    • Like