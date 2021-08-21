Laya_uiux

Spotify Redesign

Laya_uiux
Laya_uiux
  • Save
Spotify Redesign redesign music music app redesign ui music music app ui redesign ui spotify design app design ui design userinterface spotify redesign spotifyui uicasestudy appredesign uiux spotify app redesign ux ui
Download color palette

I hope you started a good day🌈🌱
I recently wrote a UX case study and now with the data, I got I worked on the Spotify UI redesign and wrote it as a case study. 📃
You can see it in balance via the link below
https://lnkd.in/dmGMahPH

Laya_uiux
Laya_uiux

More by Laya_uiux

View profile
    • Like