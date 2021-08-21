Shoes Store App Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi Folks!
This is my UI design exploration of a Shoes Shop App. I am playing with a light color with a blend of green to keep making the design looks clean. I use iOS font size guideline for the typography and make the component with frame and auto layout based.
It's a FREEBIES!
You are able to download the file over here https://www.figma.com/community/file/1010785924542328545/Shoes-Shop-App
Feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!
-------------------------
Shoot your business inquiry to hani.husam@gmail.com