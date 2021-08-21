Shoes Store App Design

Hi Folks!

This is my UI design exploration of a Shoes Shop App. I am playing with a light color with a blend of green to keep making the design looks clean. I use iOS font size guideline for the typography and make the component with frame and auto layout based.

It's a FREEBIES!

You are able to download the file over here https://www.figma.com/community/file/1010785924542328545/Shoes-Shop-App

Feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

