ceuond logo branding

________________________

ceound minimalist logo design concept

this design based on -

- Letter C

- cryptocurrency

- Speak

and, if you may seen something 100% similar before?

- I am open to hear your feedback.

Thank you.

______________________________

Available for Freelance work

Let's talk about your projects

E-mail: contractfahim@gmail.com

WhatsApp : +8801755092469