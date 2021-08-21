Nikita Domashenko

Сальвадор Дали - перенос композиции в веб

Сальвадор Дали - перенос композиции в веб ui minimal art painting web typography design
Задача — перенести композиции с картин великих художников в веб. Зритель должен уловить то, что именно было перенесено.

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
