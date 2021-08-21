Vignes Stark

Doughnut with Coffee

Doughnut with Coffee experimenting photorealistic rendering 3dart coffee donut blender 3d
This is my first 3d modelling experience. Had fun while making this. Made this using blender following the tutorials of Andrew Price in Youtube. Looking forward to experimenting in blender.

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
