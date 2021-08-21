Md. Rupon Ahamed

Vistarin Carton & Injection

Md. Rupon Ahamed
Md. Rupon Ahamed
  • Save
Vistarin Carton & Injection packaging mockup 3d model 3d product photography bloodclot injection medicine box carton pharma blood coronavirus corona covid-19 covid
Download color palette

Vistarin is an anticoagulant, also known as a blood thinner. It’s also used covid-19 patients with moderate to severe respiratory failure. This packaging concept & design development by me. I just tried to a 3D view all of the product with different angle. The product model created by adobe photoshop included the injection. After that I rendered it on adobe dimension software.

More Details : https://www.behance.net/gallery/116867653/Vistarin-Carton-Injection

Md. Rupon Ahamed
Md. Rupon Ahamed

More by Md. Rupon Ahamed

View profile
    • Like