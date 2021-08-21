Vistarin is an anticoagulant, also known as a blood thinner. It’s also used covid-19 patients with moderate to severe respiratory failure. This packaging concept & design development by me. I just tried to a 3D view all of the product with different angle. The product model created by adobe photoshop included the injection. After that I rendered it on adobe dimension software.

More Details : https://www.behance.net/gallery/116867653/Vistarin-Carton-Injection