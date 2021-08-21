Aadil Kriel

Aadil Kriel
Aadil Kriel
A social share pop-up screen appears after some time of having used the mobile app. The text is within the theme of the business, highlighting the fact that it is about candles. A 3 dimensional feel was intended with the aim of creating a feeling of physical presence. I particularly like how the white parts appear to be extruded from the screen. #DailyUI#010.

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
    • Like