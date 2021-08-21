Anamul Hoque Forhad

Cloud + Phoenix logo

Anamul Hoque Forhad
Anamul Hoque Forhad
  • Save
Cloud + Phoenix logo logo branding logo designs phoenix bird logo phoenix bird phoenix phoenix logo cloud logo logo logo design branding professional logo graphic design
Download color palette

The logo name of logo is CLOUDIX.In this logo i created a cloud and a phoenix. This logo will used in website and mobile app.
If you need any logo,contact me.
ahforhad321@gmail.com
whatsapp: 01997264988

Anamul Hoque Forhad
Anamul Hoque Forhad

More by Anamul Hoque Forhad

View profile
    • Like