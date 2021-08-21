Tanmay Saxena

Convosight - Product Landing Page

Tanmay Saxena
Tanmay Saxena
Hire Me
  • Save
Convosight - Product Landing Page visual design branding user interface user experience redesign convosight website web design product page design landing page ux ui
Convosight - Product Landing Page visual design branding user interface user experience redesign convosight website web design product page design landing page ux ui
Download color palette
  1. convosight-productpage.jpg
  2. productPage.jpg

With a shift in vision of Convosight, we started looking at rebranding the entire market presence that we had. Hence, we approached the product landing page with the objective of imparting a monetization angle along with promoting the features of the product to the prospective clients.

Here is what we came up with,
psst.. you can view this site live at
https://www.convosight.com/product/

24dfbdab633c0193424ec1030d0e81de
Rebound of
Convosight Landing Page - Monetization based
By Tanmay Saxena
Tanmay Saxena
Tanmay Saxena
I design simplified products that challenge the status quo
Hire Me

More by Tanmay Saxena

View profile
    • Like