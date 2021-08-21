Aadil Kriel

Music Player UI

Music Player UI mobile ui dailyui009 music player
Combining Gradient with Music - The intention of creating flow between all of the screens. A music player that appears fun and simple. #DailyUI#009

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
