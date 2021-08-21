World Breastfeeding Week Newsletter

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year between 1st to 7th August across the world. It was first celebrated in 1992 by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) - a global network of individuals and organizations dedicated to the protection, promotion and support of breastfeeding worldwide. In continuation of the annual themes which span healthcare systems, community support, economy, science, education and human rights, the theme of World Breastfeeding Week 2021 is Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility. ACI pharma also celebrated this week with a newsletter on hormone brand. It’s a bi-fold newsletter width 12 inch & height 14 inch custom size with clear & modern infographic presentation. It’s designed on cool color scheme with 2 different typographical styles. Hopefully it will help all over the people to know about the importance of breastfeeding for mother & child.

