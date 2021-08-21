Avi Whol

Sign up form

Avi Whol
Avi Whol
  • Save
Sign up form sign in sign up form wordpress ux ui
Download color palette

Hey eveyone,

This is a new sign up design for Poptin's WordpressPlugin.
Tell me what you think :)

Lets catch up on
https://www.linkedin.com/in/avi-whol/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Avi Whol
Avi Whol

More by Avi Whol

View profile
    • Like