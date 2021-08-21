Kelvin Quadros

Catarge - Brand Identity

Kelvin Quadros
Kelvin Quadros
  • Save
Catarge - Brand Identity orange isologo catargena catarge brand architecture engineering visual identity minimalist typography branding design logo
Download color palette

Catarge is an engineering and architecture office that operates developing solutions of improvement for real estate. Its substantial differential is cooperation and synergy in your projects. It happens through the integration of professionals and companies of different specialties to obtain the best result for their clients.

So, how about we start your project right now?
Contact me: kelvin@brstorm.design

Join us on Br.Storm Behance
Join us on Br.Storm Instagram

Kelvin Quadros
Kelvin Quadros

More by Kelvin Quadros

View profile
    • Like