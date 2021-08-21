GraphBG

Shawny Lee

GraphBG
GraphBG
  • Save
Shawny Lee sticker music producer dj music présentation logo mock-up maquette présentation image de marque minimalisme identité visuelle visual identity logo presentation mockup presentation photoshop branding logo minimal illustrator
Download color palette

Identification visuelle créée pour Shawny Lee, DJ et Producteur Lo-Fi, Soul, Jazz & R&B.

Moodboard

GraphBG
GraphBG

More by GraphBG

View profile
    • Like