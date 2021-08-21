pourya zamani
ZOMO

NFT Mobile App

pourya zamani
ZOMO
pourya zamani for ZOMO
  • Save
NFT Mobile App btc tokens cryptocurrency app design nft collections blockchain nft ux ui clean minimal bitcoin doge trade nft crypto user interface uiux ui design mobile app auction app
NFT Mobile App btc tokens cryptocurrency app design nft collections blockchain nft ux ui clean minimal bitcoin doge trade nft crypto user interface uiux ui design mobile app auction app
NFT Mobile App btc tokens cryptocurrency app design nft collections blockchain nft ux ui clean minimal bitcoin doge trade nft crypto user interface uiux ui design mobile app auction app
Download color palette
  1. Mockup 24.png
  2. Mockup 22.png
  3. Mockup 19.png

Hello Guys 🔥
Today I would like to share with you my concept for NFT Mobile App.
Hope you like it.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.

In this design I used Smart Charts Kit,
You can download it free on the Figma community:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/986513506555744040/Smart-Charts-Kit
----------------

Have any App or Website design project? ?
I'm available for hire - pouryazamani.ui@gmail.com

ZOMO
ZOMO

More by ZOMO

View profile
    • Like