8AMSTUDIO

Habimec

8AMSTUDIO
8AMSTUDIO
  • Save
Habimec packaging
Download color palette

Habimec is an enterprise manufacturing medical equipment in Vietnam for local and international market. We redesigned a medical masks packaging in several languages.

https://8amstudio.com/portfolio/habimec/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
8AMSTUDIO
8AMSTUDIO

More by 8AMSTUDIO

View profile
    • Like