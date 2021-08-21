Sujit Debnath

WV Modern logo design

Sujit Debnath
Sujit Debnath
  • Save
WV Modern logo design dribble logo best short best logo modern color logo creative logo graphic design minimal illustration branding design simple minimalist logo logo wv letter logo wv modern wv logo modern logo modern
Download color palette

WV Modern logo design
What do you think about this design?
Leave your feedback in the comments

(If you need the logo, click on the link below or you can email me directly )

ORDER NOW!
EMAIL: sujitdebnathsm@gmail.com
FACEBOOK!
Thank you!

Sujit Debnath
Sujit Debnath

More by Sujit Debnath

View profile
    • Like