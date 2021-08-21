👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
BROCHURE is a very Important Part of a Brand, it could be the first thing to Attract a Potential Customer. It contains your corporate or business profile and advertises.
WELOME TO MY BIFOLD-BROCHURE TEMPLATE DESIGN.
THIS BIFOLD-BROCHURE TEMPLATE TEMPLATE IS :
Size: Letter
Pages: 4 pages
Resolution: 300 dpi
Color mode: CMYK
Bleed: 0.25 in
Working: Illustrator cc 14,
Files included: .ai
