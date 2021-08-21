👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Donut zombie pattern was my fiverr cilent project.
Hi! I’m a freelance textile pattern designer seeking a new opportunity.
I have experience designing repeat patterns for any textile and product line.
I’m in Fiverr (novaya371)
Have an awesome day and get in touch if you need my services. I will be happy to help you.
Fiverr gig link :
https://www.fiverr.com/share/d6pAXZ