Bifold Brochure Template

Bifold Brochure Template corporate profile advertise 4 pager bifold brochure brochure design corporate identity illustration flyer graphic design illustrator
BROCHURE is a very Important Part of a Brand, it could be the first thing to Attract a Potential Customer. It contains your corporate or business profile and advertises.
WELOME TO MY BIFOLD-BROCHURE TEMPLATE DESIGN.
THIS BIFOLD-BROCHURE TEMPLATE TEMPLATE IS :
Size: Letter
Pages: 4 pages
Resolution: 300 dpi
Color mode: CMYK
Bleed: 0.25 in
Working: Illustrator cc 14,
Files included: .ai

WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
Get me on Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/enzoychisim?up_rollout=true
Email: myselfenzoy@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +88 01768283734
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/enjoy-chisim-621033194/

Thanks for Visiting. You can share your thoughts in comments. I'd like to read everything that you'll write.

