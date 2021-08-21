Riya Jawandhiya

SlayFin: Market Page

SlayFin: Market Page mobile design mobile banking user experience user interface app design slayfin fintech ux vector branding ui logo illustration creative concept design
Download color palette

This shot is from the SlayFin Application. Creating a learning and investment app for teenagers by designing a user-based experience.

Complete case study available on https://riyajawandhiya.medium.com/slayfin-ui-ux-case-study-c55748ff75df

riyajawandhiya@gmail.com

Do connect on :
https://riyaj.in/
https://dribbble.com/riyajawandhiya
https://www.behance.net/riyajawandhiya1
https://riyajawandhiya.medium.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riya-jawandhiya/

SlayFin: an App for teenagers
