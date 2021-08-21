Flash Message #10

Day #21 of 30:

This is the 10th-shot of this series. Flash messages educate users to do the right things and these prompts help them get a better form of interaction of their tasks through the interface.

Presented here is a flash message to alert users about the weather and their need to take an umbrella if it is raining and should they plan to go out the same day.

