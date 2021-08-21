Srivathson Thyagarajan

Flash Message #10

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Hire Me
  • Save
Flash Message #10 alarm snooze mumbai umbrella weather raning series messages flash concept illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

Day #21 of 30:
This is the 10th-shot of this series. Flash messages educate users to do the right things and these prompts help them get a better form of interaction of their tasks through the interface.

Presented here is a flash message to alert users about the weather and their need to take an umbrella if it is raining and should they plan to go out the same day.

Like it? Press L for like and leave a comment if you think we can be creative when it comes to displaying flash messages.

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
Hire Me

More by Srivathson Thyagarajan

View profile
    • Like