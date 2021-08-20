Agistra Design

Hero Planting Seed Logo

Hero Planting Seed Logo icon design businessmilitary businessagriculture eaglelogo eagle military agriculture logobusiness designlogobrand designlogomilitary logoagriculture logomilitary logohero herologo graphic design branding logo
This is the logo of a Business in Agriculture named Hero Planting Seed. This business is aimed at veterans who need agricultural products such as corn, rice and soybeans.

