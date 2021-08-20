Julianto Ahmad Nugraha

Vaksin.in Landing Page

Julianto Ahmad Nugraha
Julianto Ahmad Nugraha
  • Save
Vaksin.in Landing Page website landingpage hospital healt vaccination vaccine web design bootstrap design figma ui design webdesign ui
Download color palette

Hi guys!
This is my design exploration about vaccination, hope u like it!
Thanks!

Julianto Ahmad Nugraha
Julianto Ahmad Nugraha

More by Julianto Ahmad Nugraha

View profile
    • Like