Prasetyag_design

SS + Shield Logo Concept

Prasetyag_design
Prasetyag_design
  • Save
SS + Shield Logo Concept motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui ux illustration branding brand identity icon design vector monogram logo logo
Download color palette

SS + Shield Logo Concept.
If you want an interesting logo, Please contact prasetyagalih1099@gmail.com

Prasetyag_design
Prasetyag_design

More by Prasetyag_design

View profile
    • Like