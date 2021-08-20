Diawanti

Vaccination UI Design App

Vaccination UI Design App illustrator logo vector illustration branding website mobile interface mobile app ui ux design vaccination ios clean ui ux ui design app typography
Hi everyone this is my exploration about vaccination covid-19 design app, hope you like it. Feel free to give me some feedback and advice. Thank you!

Cr illustration : Freepik (https://www.freepik.com/) and Rawpixel (https://www.rawpixel.com/?sort=shuffle&page=1&feed=creative-feed)

