Heading West Banner
I'm super excited to be releasing my first album! This has always been a huge goal for me, and I can't wait to share it with you! I will add more links once I put it on major streaming platforms.
Listen here: https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/560636122/
I will add more songs soon!

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
