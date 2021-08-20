The POD Agency

Chic L'Afrique: Logo Design

The POD Agency
The POD Agency
  • Save
Chic L'Afrique: Logo Design tags labels beachwear clothing design vector logo illustration typography thepoddotme graphic design design branding
Chic L'Afrique: Logo Design tags labels beachwear clothing design vector logo illustration typography thepoddotme graphic design design branding
Chic L'Afrique: Logo Design tags labels beachwear clothing design vector logo illustration typography thepoddotme graphic design design branding
Download color palette
  1. Dribble Pg-ChicLAfrique-2.jpg
  2. Dribble Pg-ChicLAfrique-1.jpg
  3. Dribble Pg-ChicLAfrique-3.jpg
The POD Agency
The POD Agency
Brand differentiation, focus, strategy, and retention.

More by The POD Agency

View profile
    • Like