Honey Berry - playful cute and fun display font

Honey Berry is a playful cute and fun display font.

Honey Berry would be perfect for 1uotes, doodle, comic, books, greeting cards, toys, posters, baby clothing, picture books or anything that requires a fun and happiness look!

In Zip Package :

– Honey Berry otf

– Honey Berry ttf

– Honey Berry woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support

– Alternate

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM.

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

#Best_Font #Typeface_Font #Display_Font #Fun_Font #Cute_Font #Sweet_Font #Decorative_Font #Kids_Font #Children_Font #Boy_Font #Handwritting_Font #Girl_Font #Book_Font #Young_Font #Clean_Font #Simple_Font #Girly_Font #Pink_Font #Playful_Font #Craft_Font #Lettering_ Font #Monoline_Font #Joy_Font #Feminime_Font #Baby_Font #Adorable_Font #Creative_Font #Silly_Font #Carm_Font #Line_Font

https://putracetol.com/product/honey-berry/