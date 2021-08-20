Honey Berry - playful cute and fun display font

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Honey Berry is a playful cute and fun display font.
Honey Berry would be perfect for 1uotes, doodle, comic, books, greeting cards, toys, posters, baby clothing, picture books or anything that requires a fun and happiness look!
In Zip Package :
– Honey Berry otf
– Honey Berry ttf
– Honey Berry woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support
– Alternate
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
https://putracetol.com/product/honey-berry/