Laryssa Baltezan

#DailyUI #066 - Statistics

Laryssa Baltezan
Laryssa Baltezan
  • Save
#DailyUI #066 - Statistics ux ui adobe xd health yoga daily ui 066 daily ui 066 statistics
Download color palette

today I decided to make another screen for my yoga app from challenge 062

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Laryssa Baltezan
Laryssa Baltezan

More by Laryssa Baltezan

View profile
    • Like