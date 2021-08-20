Katherine

Hourglass Illustration

Katherine
Katherine
Hire Me
  • Save
Hourglass Illustration art illustrator drawing illustration procreate
Download color palette

Been dabbling in illustration lately, trying to improve my ability. I drew this hourglass in Procreate.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Katherine
Katherine
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Katherine

View profile
    • Like