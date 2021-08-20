Bittu ✨

Dashboard Concept Design 🎉

Bittu ✨
Bittu ✨
  • Save
Dashboard Concept Design 🎉 art illustrator website flat web minimal icon app typography ux vector branding logo motion graphics illustration design graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

Hey dribbblers 👏

Here is the new dashboard concept design for you i hope you like this view ✌️

Get My Latest Products
https://bittudesigns.gumroad.com
_
Work Inquiries
info@bittudesigns.com
_
Follow Me
Instagram

Bittu ✨
Bittu ✨

More by Bittu ✨

View profile
    • Like