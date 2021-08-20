Hallyu app | Branding

Naming

The name came from the term originally known Korean with "Korean wave" or ”Hallyu”.

Hallyu is a free social networking/community app focused on fans of K-Pop and South Korea culture. In addition to the main community functionality where fans can chat, share content and share some of their opinions, Hallyu is also a platform that seeks to facilitate schedule information, K-Pop concerts in Brazil, purchase tickets and also join stores. K-Pop articles.

Elements

The brand construction was inspired by the letter "ㅐ" of the Korean alphabet, and the symbols after represents and the symbols after represent the propagation of the sound, as in a speaker symbol. And if you look at the complete shape, it resembles the shape of musical sound waves.

We want to pass a fluid brand so the letters was rounded and friendly.

View full project on link:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/125801099/Hallyu-App-2021-Review