Frankenstein Swinging On Tree

Frankenstein Swinging On Tree vector illustration graphic design design app animation 3d logo branding
Frankenstein cartoon Swinging on the Tree Vector Illustration. Halloween Character Icon Illustration Isolated on Blue Background. Good for a Zombie mascot, Horror Icon, emoticons, sticker.
Need awesome illustrations ? just message me or email me for any project inquiries or commission works 😊
📩 : blog.alltutorial@gmail.com
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
