ANA Logotype Grid System

Hi everyone! This is the grid system for All Nippon Airways logotype redesign that I was posted before. I use a grid system when designed a logo to make it looks balance with a consistent form. What do you think? are you often designing with grid systems too?

-

Don't forget to like and share your thoughts about this design guys!

-

I'm currently available for work opportunities

📬 faikarproject@gmail.com

Let's connect

✌️ Instagram