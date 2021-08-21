Faikar | Logo Designer

ANA Logotype Grid System

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
ANA Logotype Grid System business company airplane airways minimalist lettermark grids golden ratio construction logomark identity brand modern simple logo design branding wordmark grid logotype
Download color palette

Hi everyone! This is the grid system for All Nippon Airways logotype redesign that I was posted before. I use a grid system when designed a logo to make it looks balance with a consistent form. What do you think? are you often designing with grid systems too?
-
Don't forget to like and share your thoughts about this design guys!
-
I'm currently available for work opportunities
📬 faikarproject@gmail.com
Let's connect
✌️ Instagram

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
Visualize the brand with a simple and meaningful approach
Hire Me

More by Faikar | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like