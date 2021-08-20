Daily UI #021 - Home Monitoring Dashboard

Hello dribbblers! Here's my take on the Home Monitoring Dashboard design. I intended the design to be displayed on a tablet device with the idea of having a smart dashboard for a smart home.

If you loved the design, make it show by tapping the ❤️ and leave a comment 💬 of your thoughts well!

----------------------------------

Looking to work together? Let's talk!

📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧