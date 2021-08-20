Zerologicstudio

SEAHORSE KING

Zerologicstudio
Zerologicstudio
  • Save
SEAHORSE KING law company general icon mascot design character zerologicstudio seahorse branding motion graphics graphic design animation ui illustration logo ideas dribble logoinspirations instagram
Download color palette

hire me if you need awesome logo design!

Zerologicstudio
Zerologicstudio

More by Zerologicstudio

View profile
    • Like