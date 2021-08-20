Obi Madu

Phew!! My work today. Go ahead and take a look.

Obi Madu
Obi Madu
  • Save
Phew!! My work today. Go ahead and take a look. design branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

Its a cream and fries food service Website Landing page.
Full source code available in my Github Repo here: https://github.com/ObiMadu/projects/tree/master/splitLandingPage

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Obi Madu
Obi Madu

More by Obi Madu

View profile
    • Like