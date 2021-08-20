Free Letter Tracing Resource Generator

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
While designing the font Teaching Print, I found it challenging to open a shop on Creative Market at first, because they need to see the quality of products I'd be selling. So I ended up creating a website for it.
As I worked on the new site, I had an idea for an automatic resource builder, which creates a tracing sheet just by filling out a form. So I took a stab at it, and learned way more than I ever expected. Things like automatic font resizing scripts, contact form redirects, and even just making a printable web page that fits properly on a piece of page.
Here's how it turned out!
lewiscreative.ca/trace
I was really surprised with how it turned out.
Let me know what you think :)