Free Letter Tracing Resource Generator

While designing the font Teaching Print, I found it challenging to open a shop on Creative Market at first, because they need to see the quality of products I'd be selling. So I ended up creating a website for it.

As I worked on the new site, I had an idea for an automatic resource builder, which creates a tracing sheet just by filling out a form. So I took a stab at it, and learned way more than I ever expected. Things like automatic font resizing scripts, contact form redirects, and even just making a printable web page that fits properly on a piece of page.

Here's how it turned out!

lewiscreative.ca/trace

I was really surprised with how it turned out.

Let me know what you think :)