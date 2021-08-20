Teaching Print Dotted Lined Font - 7 Styles in 1

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Added a few updates to the Teaching Print font, including alternate characters and styles like dotted and dashed lines for different teacher's preferences.
I'm super excited with how it's turned out, and the feedback other teachers and designers have given has been invaluable!! Thanks to everyone who has given their input for making this font the best it can be ❤️❤️❤️
Check it out on Creative Market!
Thanks for reading! 😊