DailyUI 009 / 010 - Music Player + Social Share

DailyUI 009 / 010 - Music Player + Social Share watch app branding design ux ui minimal
Today, I combined DailyUI 009 & 010 to create my first ever Apple Watch design - a music player app that allows you to listen to a song, and then share that song / listen with other strangers nearby that are also interested in the same music.

A unique take on a typical social share, with a very minimal watch interface design.

#dailyui 009 / 010

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
