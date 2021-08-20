Luke Anspach

Brick Mark

Luke Anspach
Luke Anspach
Hire Me
  • Save
Brick Mark architecture bricks brick lego blueprint vintage graphic design design illustration visual identity identity mark icon branding brand logo
Download color palette

Some ideation work around a mark for a personal project involving LEGO® bricks and physical bricks.

Luke Anspach
Luke Anspach
Community Identities & Digital Design
Hire Me

More by Luke Anspach

View profile
    • Like