Anastasiia

Explore the world

Anastasiia
Anastasiia
  • Save
Explore the world trends web dev website webdesigner trip travel layout goldencanongrid uidesign uiux webdesign ui ai grapicdesign figma design
Download color palette

Hey guys 👋
I wanna share with you my shot. I created it using Golden Canon Grid. I’ll hope you like it!

Anastasiia
Anastasiia

More by Anastasiia

View profile
    • Like